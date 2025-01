Midfielder Arijon Ibrahimović has moved to Italy’s Lazio on loan from Bayern Munich.

The 19-year-old player will wear the number 27 shirt at his new club, Idman.biz reports.

Ibrahimović spent the 2023/24 season on loan at Frosinone.

For context, the Albanian-German footballer has played one match each in the Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal, and UEFA Champions League this season but has not made a significant impact. Transfermarkt values his transfer at 4 million euros.

