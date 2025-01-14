14 January 2025
Mohamed Salah to play in Saudi Arabia – Club name uncertain

14 January 2025 11:18
Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah has decided to leave the English club.

According to Saudi Arabian sources, the Egyptian footballer has reached an agreement to join one of the country’s clubs as a free agent, Idman.biz reports.

Salah has signed a contract with Saudi Arabian representatives to play in their league next season, but he is still unsure about the name of the club.
The Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (PIF) fully owns four clubs in the league: Al-Hilal, Al-Ittihad, Al-Nassr, and Al-Ahli. Once the PIF decides where Salah will play, the club’s name will be announced.

The 32-year-old Salah has scored 18 goals and provided 13 assists in 19 Premier League matches this season.

