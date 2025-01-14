14 January 2025
EN

James Rodríguez joins Mexico's León

14 January 2025 09:17
James Rodríguez has officially transferred to Mexico's León.

Idman.biz reports that the North American club's press service announced the signing of the 33-year-old Colombian midfielder.

While the club has not disclosed the agreement details, the parties have reportedly signed a 1+1-year contract.

James started the season with Spain's Rayo Vallecano. After mutually terminating his contract with the Spanish club, he joined León as a free agent.

During his time at Rayo Vallecano, James played six matches.

