The winner of the Spanish Super Cup will be determined today.

Real and Barcelona teams will meet in the final, Idman.biz reports.

The match, which will be held at the King Abdullah Sports City stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, will start at 23:00 Baku time. According to the rules of the competition, if the main time ends in a draw, the winner will be determined in a penalty shootout.

In the semi-finals, Barcelona won over Atletic (2:0), and Real won over Mallorca (3:0).

Idman.biz