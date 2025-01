The leader PSV has drawn for the first time in the Dutch championship this season.

In the 18th round, the representative of Eindhoven managed to get a point from AZ Alkmaar at home - 2:2, Idman.biz reports.

Although PSV fell behind twice, they managed to avoid defeat. Currently, the team continues to lead with 46 points and is 4 points ahead of its closest follower, Ajax.

Idman.biz