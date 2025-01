Turan Tovuz, which is preparing for the second half of the season in Turkiye, will play its second test match today.

Kurban Berdiyev's team will face Uzbekistan's Pakhtakor club, Idman.biz reports.

The test match of the Western representative will start at 17:00 Baku time.

On January 9, Turan Tovuz, which played its first test match against Romania's Gloria (Buzeu) team, lost with a score of 0:2.

January 12

17:00. Turan Tovuz - Pakhtakor (Uzbekistan)

Idman.biz