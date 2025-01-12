Player who can replace Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in Napoli has been announced

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford can replace Napoli Georgian winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Mirror published information about this, Idman.biz reports.

According to the source, if Kvaratskhelia's departure is confirmed, Napoli will try to transfer Rashford. It is reported that the English winger is looking for a club and his representatives are currently actively negotiating with Italian, French, Spanish and German teams.

Kvaratskhelia intends to move to the French club PSG in the winter transfer window. The head coach of Napoli Conte also confirmed the transfer request of Xvicha.

Marcus Rashford scored 7 goals and made 3 assists in 23 matches for Manchester United this season.

