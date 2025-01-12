Points dropped by Juventus and Milan - VIDEO

The latest matches of Round 20 in the Italian Serie A have concluded, featuring unexpected results from top teams.

Idman.biz reports that Atalanta have dropped points for the second consecutive match. The Bergamo side failed to break Udinese's resistance, ending their away game in a goalless 0-0 draw.

Juventus also settled for another draw. Although Kenan Yıldız put the Turin club ahead, Torino managed to score an equalizer. The club has shared points in 6 of their last 7 matches.

Italian Serie A Round 20 Results

18:00 Empoli 1–3 Lecce

18:00 Udinese 0–0 Atalanta

21:00 Torino 1–1 Juventus - 1:1

23:45 Milan 1–1 Cagliari

