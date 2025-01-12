12 January 2025
EN

Points dropped by Juventus and Milan - VIDEO

Football
News
12 January 2025 09:26
15
Points dropped by Juventus and Milan - VIDEO

The latest matches of Round 20 in the Italian Serie A have concluded, featuring unexpected results from top teams.

Idman.biz reports that Atalanta have dropped points for the second consecutive match. The Bergamo side failed to break Udinese's resistance, ending their away game in a goalless 0-0 draw.

Juventus also settled for another draw. Although Kenan Yıldız put the Turin club ahead, Torino managed to score an equalizer. The club has shared points in 6 of their last 7 matches.

Italian Serie A Round 20 Results
18:00 Empoli 1–3 Lecce
18:00 Udinese 0–0 Atalanta

21:00 Torino 1–1 Juventus - 1:1

23:45 Milan 1–1 Cagliari

Idman.biz

Related news

Qarabag will face Zira
11:08
Football

Qarabag will face Zira

The match, which will take place on the auxiliary field of Azersun Arena, will start at 15:30
Benfica - after a 9-year break - VIDEO
10:38
Football

Benfica - after a 9-year break - VIDEO

Benfica won the Portuguese League Cup after a 9-year break
Player who can replace Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in Napoli has been announced
10:24
Football

Player who can replace Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in Napoli has been announced

Mirror published information about this
Man City crushes Salford: 8-goal victory after 5 years
09:31
Football

Man City crushes Salford: 8-goal victory after 5 years

Manchester City delivered a dominant performance in the FA Cup, securing an emphatic 8-0 victory

Elmar Bakhshiyev: "We saw it in both matches"
11 January 18:12
Football

Elmar Bakhshiyev: "We saw it in both matches"

He expressed his opinion about the test match with Sabail
Araz-Nakhchivan won against the outsider
11 January 18:01
Football

Araz-Nakhchivan won against the outsider

Araz-Nakhchivan went to the winter break in the second place, Sabail in the last place

Most read

Aston Villa unveils 150th anniversary kit for West Ham clash
10 January 12:05
Football

Aston Villa unveils 150th anniversary kit for West Ham clash

The commemorative jersey is entirely black, featuring only the club's logo—a nod to the team’s original black kits before adopting their iconic claret and blue colors
Arif Asadov: “The result is not important, what's important is preparation for the game plan”
10 January 18:32
Football

Arif Asadov: “The result is not important, what's important is preparation for the game plan”

He evaluated the teams’ preparations for the championship
Messi eyes to be back to Europe
11 January 10:16
Football

Messi eyes to be back to Europe

The new deal will keep the Argentine superstar at Inter Miami until the end of 2026
El Clásico set for Spanish Super Cup final - VIDEO
10 January 09:20
Football

El Clásico set for Spanish Super Cup final - VIDEO

The second finalist of the Spanish Super Cup has been determined