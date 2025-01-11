11 January 2025
Elmar Bakhshiyev: "We saw it in both matches"

"We were satisfied with both matches."

It was said by the head coach of Araz-Nakhchivan Elmar Bakhshiyev, Idman.biz reports.

He expressed his opinion about the test match with Sabail: "What we thought, the team tried to fulfill it. Again, we played with a different team in each part. We gave everyone the same download. We saw in both matches what were the shortcomings. We will get closer to the optimal form in the upcoming training sessions."

The representative of Nakhchivan, who won against Sabail with a score of 2:1, drew with Sumgait two days ago - 2:2.

