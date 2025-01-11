11 January 2025
EN

Vagif Javadov is looking for a coach

Football
News
11 January 2025 14:44
10
Vagif Javadov is looking for a coach

"I would very much like to choose the next coach."

The head coach of Sumgait Vagif Javadov said this in the Start program broadcast on the CBC Sport TV channel, Idman.biz reports.

The young specialist said that he is looking for another coach: "First of all, let me say that I have known the coaches for a long time. We even played together with Vurgun Huseynov for several years. Human qualities are very important to me. Then comes football knowledge and professionalism. I believe that in such a healthy team, the coincidence of our ideas will create a chance for good work. Actually, I am looking for an additional coach. I would very much like to correct the selection of that coach. I believe that person will be found soon. In general, what I know right now, I will go in that direction in the future. I hope that the players also understand this. It is very important that the people around the coach believe in him, both in the wrong and in the right. If a head coach's assistants, housekeepers, administrator, driver, management are suspicious of his decisions, then that team will not be healthy. From the first day I arrived, I have told the players that if there is such a person around the club, he will be removed from his job. Thankfully, there hasn't been such a person in our team so far, and I believe that there won't be any after today."

The assistants of the 35-year-old specialist will be Shahin Abdullayev and Vurgun Huseynov, who has been the commander's captain for many years. Emil Babayev will be the goalkeeping coach, and Gerard Martinez Bernat will be the physical training coach.

Aytac Sahad
Idman.biz

Related news

Billing in Napoli
15:35
Football

Billing in Napoli

A new player joined the Napoli team
Moyes, who did not give Araz Abdullayev a chance, is back at Everton
15:26
Football

Moyes, who did not give Araz Abdullayev a chance, is back at Everton

The new head coach of Everton has been determined
Separation in Shamakhi
14:53
Football

Separation in Shamakhi

Shamakhifootball player has parted ways with Zahid Mardanov
RATING of Azerbaijani clubs
13:58
Football

RATING of Azerbaijani clubs

The ranking table of Azerbaijani mini-football clubs for 2025 has been determined
Yuri Matias: "We are happy that the Azerbaijan championship attracted attention in Brazil"
13:49
Football

Yuri Matias: "We are happy that the Azerbaijan championship attracted attention in Brazil"

Both Juninho and Matias have been playing in the Azerbaijan Championship since 2023
Qarabag agreed with Flamengo: Juninho is going for this price!
13:34
Football

Qarabag agreed with Flamengo: Juninho is going for this price!

Olavio Juninho, the player of Qarabag, will continue his career in Brazil

Most read

Vugar Gashimov’s father passes away
8 January 15:49
Chess

Vugar Gashimov’s father passes away

Gasim Gashimov, the father of late chess grandmaster Vugar Gashimov, passed away today in a hospital
Arif Asadov: “The result is not important, what's important is preparation for the game plan”
10 January 18:32
Football

Arif Asadov: “The result is not important, what's important is preparation for the game plan”

He evaluated the teams’ preparations for the championship
Aston Villa unveils 150th anniversary kit for West Ham clash
10 January 12:05
Football

Aston Villa unveils 150th anniversary kit for West Ham clash

The commemorative jersey is entirely black, featuring only the club's logo—a nod to the team’s original black kits before adopting their iconic claret and blue colors
Juninho follows the same path as them: Missed move to Sevilla
8 January 18:30
Football

Juninho follows the same path as them: Missed move to Sevilla

Olavio Juninho, the striker of Qarabag, is not the first player to reconsider a move to Sevilla, having been on the verge of completing a transfer to the Spanish club