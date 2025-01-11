Vagif Javadov is looking for a coach

"I would very much like to choose the next coach."

The head coach of Sumgait Vagif Javadov said this in the Start program broadcast on the CBC Sport TV channel, Idman.biz reports.

The young specialist said that he is looking for another coach: "First of all, let me say that I have known the coaches for a long time. We even played together with Vurgun Huseynov for several years. Human qualities are very important to me. Then comes football knowledge and professionalism. I believe that in such a healthy team, the coincidence of our ideas will create a chance for good work. Actually, I am looking for an additional coach. I would very much like to correct the selection of that coach. I believe that person will be found soon. In general, what I know right now, I will go in that direction in the future. I hope that the players also understand this. It is very important that the people around the coach believe in him, both in the wrong and in the right. If a head coach's assistants, housekeepers, administrator, driver, management are suspicious of his decisions, then that team will not be healthy. From the first day I arrived, I have told the players that if there is such a person around the club, he will be removed from his job. Thankfully, there hasn't been such a person in our team so far, and I believe that there won't be any after today."

The assistants of the 35-year-old specialist will be Shahin Abdullayev and Vurgun Huseynov, who has been the commander's captain for many years. Emil Babayev will be the goalkeeping coach, and Gerard Martinez Bernat will be the physical training coach.

Aytac Sahad

Idman.biz