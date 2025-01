The ranking table of Azerbaijani mini-football clubs for 2025 has been determined.

The list was compiled by the Azerbaijan Minifootball Federation, Idman.biz reports.

Birbasha Baku, the unchanging champion of recent years, leads the ranking of the clubs that played in the national championship. In the 2nd place, their main competitor is Zira. Among the other favorite teams, Aznur and Galaxy were ranked 3rd and 4th, respectively.

There are 24 teams in the table.

