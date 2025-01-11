11 January 2025
Neftchi is interested in a striker who has played in Italy and Spain

Football
News
11 January 2025 11:19
35
Neftchi, which is preparing for the second half of the season in Gabala, continues its transfer work.

Idman.biz reports with reference to Sport24.az that the Whites and Blacks are interested in the Slovak striker.

We are talking about 27-year-old Samuel Mraz. The forward, who is currently defending the honor of Motor in the Slovak championship, played 18 matches for his team in the 2024/25 season and was remembered with 9 goals and 3 assists. At one time, the center forward, who was also involved in the Slovak national team, appeared in 5 matches in his country's national team and scored 1 time.

During Mraz's career, in addition to performing in his country, Brondby in Denmark. He wore the uniform of such clubs as Empoli, Spetsia, Crotone in Italy, Mirandes in Spain, Bolos and Anorthosis in Greece.

