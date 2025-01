The Cruzeiro EC has unveiled its new mascot alongside the team roster.

Idman.biz reports that t he mascot features the number 180 on its back - a direct reference to Brazil’s domestic violence hotline.

This serves as a reminder of where to seek help in cases of domestic violence.

This initiative highlights the club’s commitment to not only entertaining but also raising awareness about critical social issues, marking an important step forward.

