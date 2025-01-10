Azar Bagirov: "Our players showed true grit despite the challenge"

"The team has been training together since the first days of January, working to implement our preparation plans," said Azar Bagirov, head coach of Kapaz, in a statement to the club's press service.

Idman.biz reports that Bagirov shared his thoughts on the winter training camp: "We are progressing without injuries, which is one of the most important aspects. I am pleased with the players' performance during training; they are working hard. By January 13, we aim to complete some of the physical workload. The team should be ready a week before the championship resumes."

Commenting on the friendly match against Qarabag, Bagirov noted: "We fielded different lineups in each half. It was important for our players to experience playing under pressure. Although each player was on the field for 45 minutes, we wanted them to endure more workload. Our squad isn't very deep, so such matches are designed to enhance both their physical and mental performance. I believe the players showed themselves well, and I liked their fighting spirit."

Despite their efforts, Kapaz lost 1:5 to Qarabag.

