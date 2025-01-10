Ronaldo's historic achievement: No one has done it!

Cristiano Ronaldo has set a new record.

The striker of the Portuguese national team and Al-Nasr achieved this by scoring his first goal in 2025, Idman.biz reports.

He scored a penalty in the 42nd minute of the match with Al-Ahdud (3:1). Ronaldo has scored a goal for the 24th consecutive calendar year. Since 2002, he has found his way to the opponent's goal every year. Cristiano is the first player in football history to score 24 consecutive goals.

Portuguese scored the first goal in his career on October 7, 2002.

Idman.biz