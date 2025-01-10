Frank De Bleeckere: "There were Doubts at first"

"The training camp is crucial for preparing for the second half of the Misli Premier League season. That's why we're here."

This statement was made by Frank De Bleeckere, chairman of the AFFA Referees Committee, Idman.biz reports.

In a statement to the association's press service, the Belgian specialist evaluated the referees' ongoing training camp in Turkiye:

"For four days now, referees have been training twice a day physically and also attending two technical sessions daily. We have a doctor and physiotherapist with us to ensure professional preparation. We train referees like a football team. They are preparing for the second half of the season, practicing together, which is vital for teamwork. They communicate, learn from each other, and I’m very pleased we can work in such excellent conditions, with great weather and fantastic football fields. I thank the AFFA leadership for providing this opportunity."

Frank De Bleeckere expressed satisfaction with the referees' performance in the first half of the league season and the high-quality facilities in Antalya: "I’m very satisfied with the first half of the season. When I first arrived in Baku last July, the referees were new to me. I saw a group eager to improve, although there were some doubts at first. However, we have built a solid team. For me, the most important achievement is the excellent balance we’ve established between referees and VAR on the field. We aim for a high threshold for intervention and avoid giving unnecessary yellow, red cards, or penalties. This is crucial and aligns with UEFA’s main guidelines. Overall, I see strong personalities on the field, with referees who display quality and good game management. While there’s always room for improvement, no one is perfect. My goal is for us to continue performing at this level until the last match day in May. Now, we need to show that our team is ready for the major games in the weeks and months ahead."

De Bleker also highlighted the importance of assigning young referees to friendly matches: "We have four friendly games, one of which has already been played. We are assigning young, promising referees to these matches to give them experience managing international games. This is valuable for their development. They are the next generation. I want them to gain more experience in matches with foreign teams, and we are taking this step by step. Meanwhile, FIFA referees and other experienced officials are here to prepare for the second half of the season. We have three international referees, two of whom are in the first category. This is an excellent achievement. Both they and we have worked hard over the past six months, and now everyone wants to reach their maximum potential. Preparing young referees for the coming months and seasons is why this camp in Turkiye is so important."

The referees’ training camp in Antalya will continue until January 12.

Idman.biz