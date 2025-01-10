El Clásico set for Spanish Super Cup final - VIDEO

The second finalist of the Spanish Super Cup has been determined.

Idman.biz reports that the decisive match of the tournament, held in Saudi Arabia, will feature Barcelona and Real Madrid in a thrilling El Clásico showdown.

Real Madrid secured their spot in the final by defeating Mallorca in the semifinals. Carlo Ancelotti's team scored three goals in the second half to claim victory.

In the first semifinal, Barcelona overcame Athletic Bilbao to book their place in the final.

The final match is scheduled for January 12.

Spanish Super Cup – Semifinals

23:00 Real Madrid 3 - 0 Mallorca

Idman.biz