Juninho's potential departure could be seen as a loss, but if the transfer goes through, it will be a significant event for Azerbaijani football.

Idman.biz reports that Qarabag head coach Gurban Gurbanov made these remarks after the friendly match against Kapaz.

The experienced coach commented on the interest shown by Brazil's Flamengo and Spain's Sevilla in striker Olavio Juninho: "The Juninho situation hasn't been finalized yet. Initially, it seemed like an agreement with Sevilla was nearly in place, but then the Flamengo option came up. Offers from such clubs indicate Qarabag’s growth. Both the Spanish and Brazilian media have started writing about Qarabag. The player's own wishes are also important in this matter. Everything will be clarified in the coming days."

Qarabag won 5-1 against Kapaz in the friendly match held today at the Azersun Arena.

