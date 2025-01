Olavio Juninho, the Qarabag forward who has attracted interest from Spain's Sevilla and Brazil's Flamengo, is still with the Aghdam club.

According to Report, the Brazilian striker was among those watching the friendly match against Kapaz, Idman.biz reports.

Currently, Qarabag is leading 4-0 in the ongoing match at the Azersun Arena.

Idman.biz