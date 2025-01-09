9 January 2025
Erik Ramos: "Neftchi lacks a striker like him" - INTERVIEW

9 January 2025 15:50
Idman.biz reports an exclusive interview with Erik Fabian Ramos, former midfielder of Neftchi, for Sportal.az

- How would you evaluate Neftchi’s current position in the Premier League? You've probably seen where the team stands...
- After Roman Hryhorchuk joined during the summer and with the new transfers, I expected Neftchi to achieve better results. I anticipated them being at the top of the standings. However, Neftchi is currently in 8th place, which shows the first half of the season hasn’t gone well for the team.

- Do the current players have what it takes to lead Neftchi to success?
- If the results aren’t good and the team is in 8th place, it’s clear there’s a problem. Neftchi is one of the clubs with the best budgets in the country, yet the same story repeats every year. They sign new players but struggle with instability in the squad, players, and coaches during the first half of the season, often terminating contracts early. Something is not working right.

- Do you believe Samir Abbasov can pull Neftchi out of this slump and lead them to the top?
- First and foremost, Samir Abbasov needs to strengthen the squad and prepare them well. I don’t know if there’s still time to recover in the league, but the cup remains an option. Winning the cup should be Neftchi’s main goal this year.

- Do you think more players should be let go from Neftchi’s current squad?
- I’m not very familiar with the new players, but it’s evident that consistency is lacking. Some perform well for a few matches, then their level drops significantly. Stability is missing, which isn’t acceptable for a big club like Neftchi. They haven’t had a striker like Nicolas Canales for a long time. A player who could score 20-25 goals a season would make a huge difference.

- But the team includes key national players like Emin Mahmudov and Ramil Sheydayev...
- Playing for one club for many years without good results brings personal pressure. I faced the same situation during my last two years with Neftchi. I was the oldest in the squad, and we lost two cup finals, which was a bitter experience and a complete failure. I think Emin and Ramil are going through something similar. They’re the team leaders, but results aren’t meeting expectations. However, as I mentioned earlier, winning the cup this year can help the team move past their league struggles.

- This season, Neftchi seems out of the title race. Do you think they can still fight for something?
- It’s almost impossible to win the Premier League now, especially with a strong team like Qarabag in a dominant position. The goal should be to climb the league table and focus on winning the cup.

- Next season, the foreign player limit in the Azerbaijan Premier League will likely be lifted. What are the pros and cons of this for Azerbaijani football?
- This is a long-term process with both positive and negative sides. It’s normal for the league’s regulations to change. The championship level might drop, but local players will have more opportunities. In Paraguay, for example, only three foreign players are allowed, making the championship highly competitive. It’s a process that should be respected, and local players need to seize the opportunity to join the national team and play abroad.

