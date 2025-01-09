Fernando Santos: "This is a unique experience"

"Cristiano's decision to join Saudi Arabia's Al-Nassr was an incredible move.

However, it represents a unique experience," said Fernando Santos, the head coach of the Azerbaijan national team, in an interview reported by Idman.biz.

The former coach of the Portuguese national team shared his thoughts on Cristiano Ronaldo’s performance at Al-Nassr:

"Al-Nassr is in no way different from European clubs. The atmosphere in Saudi Arabian football is extraordinary. Cristiano is a world-class player, and he wanted to secure his future."

Ronaldo has been wearing the Al-Nassr jersey since December 2022.

Idman.biz