The European Minifootball Federation has announced the best players of 2024, with Elvin Alizada, a midfielder from the Azerbaijan national team, being named Europe’s top midfielder.

Alizada is the second Azerbaijani minifootball player to receive this honor, Idman.biz reports.

His teammate Vusal Isayev also won the title of Europe’s best defender.

Both players represent Azerbaijan's champion club, Birbasha Baku.

