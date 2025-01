The first leg of the second semifinal pair in the English League Cup has taken place.

Tottenham hosted Liverpool in London, Idman.biz reports.

Tottenham secured a narrow victory with a single goal. Bergvall's strike in the 86th minute gave the London side a 1-0 win, marking Liverpool’s first loss after a 24-match unbeaten streak.

In the other semi-final clash, Newcastle defeated Arsenal 2-0 away from home.

English League Cup

Semi-final, First Leg

Tottenham 1–0 Liverpool

