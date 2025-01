Azerbaijani national football players Renat Dadashov and Hasan Nazarli, who play for Ankaragucu, participated in their team's latest match.

Idman.biz reports that the Ankara club played their first match in the group stage of the Turkish Cup.

Competing in Group B, Ankaragucu hosted Iskenderunspor at home. Both of our footballers played the full 90 minutes. The match ended in a 1-1 draw.

Renat plays for the senior team, while Hasan represents the U19 national team.

