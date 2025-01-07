Araujo says 'yes' to Juventus move

Barcelona's footballer, Ronald Araujo, may be heading to Juventus.

The 25-year-old Uruguayan defender has agreed to join the Italian club this month, Idman.biz reports.

It is expected that Araujo will move to Juventus on loan. Since he holds Spanish citizenship, the club will not face any challenges regarding the foreign player limit.

FC Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo missed the first half of the season due to injury. He made his first appearance of the season in a cup match against Barbastro (4-0) and provided an assist.

