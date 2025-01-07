7 January 2025
EN

Araujo says 'yes' to Juventus move

Football
News
7 January 2025 17:31
29
Araujo says 'yes' to Juventus move

Barcelona's footballer, Ronald Araujo, may be heading to Juventus.

The 25-year-old Uruguayan defender has agreed to join the Italian club this month, Idman.biz reports.

It is expected that Araujo will move to Juventus on loan. Since he holds Spanish citizenship, the club will not face any challenges regarding the foreign player limit.

FC Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo missed the first half of the season due to injury. He made his first appearance of the season in a cup match against Barbastro (4-0) and provided an assist.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Miroslav Klose: "Communicating with Mahir is not easy”
18:08
Football

Miroslav Klose: "Communicating with Mahir is not easy”

Miroslav Klose discusses the challenges of working with Emreli
Rwandan forward joins Sabail FC
18:04
Football

Rwandan forward joins Sabail FC

Sabail FC completed the signing of another player during the winter transfer window
Draw for Renat Dadashov and Hasan Nazarli in Turkish Cup clash
17:55
Football

Draw for Renat Dadashov and Hasan Nazarli in Turkish Cup clash

The Ankara club played their first match in the group stage of the Turkish Cup
Real Madrid eye rising Uzbek talent Abdukodir Khusanov
17:40
Football

Real Madrid eye rising Uzbek talent Abdukodir Khusanov

Real Madrid are showing interest in Abdukodir Khusanov, a central defender for the Uzbekistan national team and France's Lens club
Qarabag lead the future, Shamakhi face uncertainity - RESEARCH
17:23
Football

Qarabag lead the future, Shamakhi face uncertainity - RESEARCH

We can predict the future of elite clubs by analyzing the standings in these age group tournaments
Portugal unveils bold new look with Puma partnership
17:11
Football

Portugal unveils bold new look with Puma partnership

The home kit features a classic red design, while the away kit showcases a predominantly white look

Most read

Patrick Kluivert appointed head coach of Indonesia national team
6 January 16:52
Football

Patrick Kluivert appointed head coach of Indonesia national team

The 48-year-old coach's presentation will take place on January 12
Men’s World Best Goal Scorer 2024: Viktor Gyökeres ranks 1st, Cristiano Ronaldo 4th
6 January 09:25
Football

Men’s World Best Goal Scorer 2024: Viktor Gyökeres ranks 1st, Cristiano Ronaldo 4th

International Federation of Football History & Statistics (IFFHS) has compiled a ranking of players with the most goals across all competitions
Milan seek revenge, Inter pursues record in Italian Super Cup final
6 January 13:04
Football

Milan seek revenge, Inter pursues record in Italian Super Cup final

The Black and Blues, who have lifted the Super Cup title three times in the last three years, will battle for their fourth consecutive victory
Juninho to fund €1 million of his own transfer to Sevilla
6 January 16:48
Football

Juninho to fund €1 million of his own transfer to Sevilla

Qarabag forward Olavio Juninho's move to Sevilla has been subject to new details, with the Spanish media revealing some of the terms of the agreement