7 January 2025
EN

Qarabag lead the future, Shamakhi face uncertainity - RESEARCH

Football
News
7 January 2025 17:23
35
Qarabag lead the future, Shamakhi face uncertainity - RESEARCH

Clubs competing in the Misli Premier League not only participate in the reserve league, but also engage in tournaments for younger age groups. These leagues, along with their teams and players, are considered the future of the Premier League representatives.

We can predict the future of elite clubs by analyzing the standings in these age group tournaments, Idman.biz reports.

While lower division teams battle within their respective zones, U17, U16, and U15 teams from various clubs compete in the same tournament. With the exception of Araz-Nakhchivan, which only participates in two leagues, other clubs compete in all four divisions.

When we look at the points collected by these teams in the second half of the season, a clear picture emerges. Qarabag leads this table, while Sabah lags far behind. Zira and Neftchi are not far behind the capital's strongest team.

However, the situation is much grimmer for Shamakhi, where the club's future seems uncertain. The teams in all four leagues have the same total points as Araz-Nakhchivan, which only plays in two tournaments.

Rank

Club

U15

U16

U17

GL

Total

1

Qarabag

46

45

47

38

176

2

Sabah

46

31

36

43

156

3

Zira

34

34

49

36

153

4

Neftchi

31

43

49

23

146

5

Sumgayit

37

31

26

21

115

6

Turan Tovuz

26

24

35

20

105

7

Sabail

5

31

24

21

81

8

Kapaz

23

19

9

14

65

9

Araz-Nakhchivan

-

-

9

19

28

10

Shamakhi

8

1

0

19

28

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Miroslav Klose: "Communicating with Mahir is not easy”
18:08
Football

Miroslav Klose: "Communicating with Mahir is not easy”

Miroslav Klose discusses the challenges of working with Emreli
Rwandan forward joins Sabail FC
18:04
Football

Rwandan forward joins Sabail FC

Sabail FC completed the signing of another player during the winter transfer window
Draw for Renat Dadashov and Hasan Nazarli in Turkish Cup clash
17:55
Football

Draw for Renat Dadashov and Hasan Nazarli in Turkish Cup clash

The Ankara club played their first match in the group stage of the Turkish Cup
Real Madrid eye rising Uzbek talent Abdukodir Khusanov
17:40
Football

Real Madrid eye rising Uzbek talent Abdukodir Khusanov

Real Madrid are showing interest in Abdukodir Khusanov, a central defender for the Uzbekistan national team and France's Lens club
Araujo says 'yes' to Juventus move
17:31
Football

Araujo says 'yes' to Juventus move

Barcelona's footballer, Ronald Araujo, may be heading to Juventus
Portugal unveils bold new look with Puma partnership
17:11
Football

Portugal unveils bold new look with Puma partnership

The home kit features a classic red design, while the away kit showcases a predominantly white look

Most read

Patrick Kluivert appointed head coach of Indonesia national team
6 January 16:52
Football

Patrick Kluivert appointed head coach of Indonesia national team

The 48-year-old coach's presentation will take place on January 12
Men’s World Best Goal Scorer 2024: Viktor Gyökeres ranks 1st, Cristiano Ronaldo 4th
6 January 09:25
Football

Men’s World Best Goal Scorer 2024: Viktor Gyökeres ranks 1st, Cristiano Ronaldo 4th

International Federation of Football History & Statistics (IFFHS) has compiled a ranking of players with the most goals across all competitions
Milan seek revenge, Inter pursues record in Italian Super Cup final
6 January 13:04
Football

Milan seek revenge, Inter pursues record in Italian Super Cup final

The Black and Blues, who have lifted the Super Cup title three times in the last three years, will battle for their fourth consecutive victory
Juninho to fund €1 million of his own transfer to Sevilla
6 January 16:48
Football

Juninho to fund €1 million of his own transfer to Sevilla

Qarabag forward Olavio Juninho's move to Sevilla has been subject to new details, with the Spanish media revealing some of the terms of the agreement