Qarabag lead the future, Shamakhi face uncertainity - RESEARCH

Clubs competing in the Misli Premier League not only participate in the reserve league, but also engage in tournaments for younger age groups. These leagues, along with their teams and players, are considered the future of the Premier League representatives.

We can predict the future of elite clubs by analyzing the standings in these age group tournaments, Idman.biz reports.

While lower division teams battle within their respective zones, U17, U16, and U15 teams from various clubs compete in the same tournament. With the exception of Araz-Nakhchivan, which only participates in two leagues, other clubs compete in all four divisions.

When we look at the points collected by these teams in the second half of the season, a clear picture emerges. Qarabag leads this table, while Sabah lags far behind. Zira and Neftchi are not far behind the capital's strongest team.

However, the situation is much grimmer for Shamakhi, where the club's future seems uncertain. The teams in all four leagues have the same total points as Araz-Nakhchivan, which only plays in two tournaments.

Rank Club U15 U16 U17 GL Total 1 Qarabag 46 45 47 38 176 2 Sabah 46 31 36 43 156 3 Zira 34 34 49 36 153 4 Neftchi 31 43 49 23 146 5 Sumgayit 37 31 26 21 115 6 Turan Tovuz 26 24 35 20 105 7 Sabail 5 31 24 21 81 8 Kapaz 23 19 9 14 65 9 Araz-Nakhchivan - - 9 19 28 10 Shamakhi 8 1 0 19 28

Idman.biz