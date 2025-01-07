Seville ex-striker: "Juninho can be productive in Spain"

"If a club like Seville insists on buying any player, it means that they believe in the potential of that player."

In his statement to AZERTAC, former Romanian football player Raul Rusescu, who once played for the Spanish Seville team, said this while talking about the transfer of Juninho, a member of Qarabag, to the Andalusian club, Idman.biz reports.

He said that Juninho's job in Seville will not be easy: Seville is a team with big goals. Playing in that club is a great honor for every player. Each player who wears this uniform must improve his level and adapt to the team. The competition there is intense. Juninho could be prolific in Spain. I have no doubt about it. This transfer will positively affect his career. I wish you luck. I hope that everything will be to the heart of the Brazilian."

Although there is no official announcement, the clubs Qarabag and Seville have reached an agreement on the transfer of the Brazilian football player.

Idman.biz