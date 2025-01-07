7 January 2025
Mark Tamas opens up about his departure from Neftchi – EXCLUSIVE

Football
News
7 January 2025 13:00
Mark Tamas opens up about his departure from Neftchi – EXCLUSIVE

"I will remember Neftchi with good memories," said Mark Tamas, the former Neftchi defender, in an interview with Idman.biz.

The Hungarian player clarified that the mutual termination of his contract had no underlying issues. Reflecting on his time with the club, the 31-year-old expressed optimism about Neftchi’s future: "We faced difficult times because we didn’t achieve the goals we had set for ourselves, but it’s all part of the learning process. The future holds better opportunities."

Tamas, who joined Neftchi in July 2023, appeared in 39 official matches for the team. Following his departure, he plans to continue his career at Sepsi in Romania, where he previously played before transferring to Neftçi. Additionally, Tamás aims to seize the opportunity to return to the Hungarian national team.

On January 4, Neftchi officially announced the mutual termination of Tamas's contract.

Aytaj Sahed
Idman.biz

