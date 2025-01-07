Premier League record of the season

Nottingham Forest set a new record in the English Premier League this season.

Nuno Espírito Santo's team became the first club in the current campaign to achieve six consecutive victories, Idman.biz reports.

In the 20th round, Nottingham Forest secured a dominant 3-0 win over Wolverhampton, extending their winning streak to six matches. No other team in the Premier League has managed to earn three points in six consecutive games this season.

With 40 points, Nottingham Forest currently sits in third place in the league standings.

Idman.biz