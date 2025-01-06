Men’s World Best Goal Scorer 2024: Viktor Gyökeres ranks 1st, Cristiano Ronaldo 4th

Men’s World Best Goal Scorers 2024 have been announced.

Idman.biz reports that the International Federation of Football History & Statistics (IFFHS) has compiled a ranking of players with the most goals across all competitions.

Swedish national team and Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyökeres claimed the top spot with an impressive 62 goals.

Following him are Erling Haaland with 49 goals, securing 2nd place, Harry Kane with 46 goals in 3rd, and Cristiano Ronaldo closing out the top four with 43 goals.

Lionel Messi ranked 44th with 29 goals.

Notably, the comprehensive list includes 57 players who scored at least 28 goals in 2024.

Top 10 Scorers of 2024:

1. Viktor Gyökeres – 62

2. Erling Haaland – 49

3. Harry Kane – 46

4. Cristiano Ronaldo – 43

5. Robert Lewandowski – 42

6. Wu Lei – 42

7. Ayoub El Kaabi – 41

8. Jonathan David – 41

9. Rafaelson – 40

10. Akram Afif – 39

Idman.biz