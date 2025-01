Aston Villa striker Jayden Filogen-Bidas has made his decision.

English club will send the 22-year-old forward on loan, Idman.biz reports.

Negotiations with several clubs have already started. Head coach Unai Emery asked for his departure. The player's contract will expire in the summer of 2029.

The striker played 15 matches in the current season.

Idman.biz