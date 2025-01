Manchester United's chances of relegation from the Premier League at the end of this season are currently estimated at just 0.11%.

According to the Opta Sport statistical portal, the Red Devils are currently in 14th place in the Premier League with 22 points from 19 matches, just 7 points above the relegation zone, Idman.biz reports.

Manchester United's next match is scheduled for January 5th, where they will face league leaders Liverpool away.

