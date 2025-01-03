3 January 2025
Fenerbahce offers De Bruyne £250,000 weekly salary as injury concerns hit squad

The salary offer made by Fenerbahce to Manchester City's Belgian footballer, Kevin De Bruyne, has been revealed.

According to the latest news from the UK press, Fenerbahce is reportedly willing to pay the 33-year-old footballer £250,000 per week, Idman.biz reports.

Currently preparing for a match against Hatayspor in the 18th round of the Turkish Super League, Fenerbahce has lost two players to injuries. Defender Samet Akaydin and midfielder İsmail Yuksek are both sidelined. Yuksek is expected to be out for 2-3 weeks after being diagnosed with a partial tear in his right posterior muscle, and treatment has already begun.

The Fenerbahce vs Hatayspor match is scheduled for January 5th.

