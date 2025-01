Leroy Sane, currently playing for Bayern Munich, may consider continuing his career in Turkiye.

Idman.biz reports that, Istanbul's Galatasaray is interested in signing the German international as a free agent this summer.

However, Sane remains focused on his current performance at Bayern and hopes to secure a contract renewal, making Galatasaray’s chances slim.

This season, Sane has recorded 3 goals and 1 assist in 11 Bundesliga matches.

Idman.biz