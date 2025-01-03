Man City eye Uzbekistan defender Abdukodir Khusanov for January transfer

Manchester City are reportedly interested in signing Abdukodir Khusanov, a defender for Uzbekistan’s national team and France’s Lens club.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Manchester City have added the 20-year-old player to their potential transfer list for January. Other top clubs are also said to be monitoring Khusanov’s situation, Idman.biz reports.

The Uzbekistan international has been with Lens since 2023, and his contract runs through 2027. This season, Khusanov has played 16 matches across all competitions and has provided one assist.

