Cristiano Ronaldo commemorative coin: Expected value revealed

Portugal plans to release a collectible coin featuring the legendary footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, currently playing for Al-Nassr and the Portuguese national team.

Idman.biz reports that 25,000 copies of the 7-euro coin will be minted. However, its value is expected to increase significantly.

Numismatic expert Dan Barrett, cited by Sportune, predicts the coin could eventually be worth up to €144,000. Barrett attributes this potential value to the coin’s rarity and Ronaldo's iconic status in Portugal.

