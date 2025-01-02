IFFHS reveals Ronaldo and Messi's rankings

The top scorers in international matches for 2024 have been announced.

According to the International Federation of Football History & Statistics (IFFHS), Moroccan players dominate the list. Sofiane Rahimi leads the rankings with 20 goals—4 for the national team and 16 for UAE's Al-Ain, Idman.biz reports.

Ayoub El Kaabi follows closely with 19 goals, netting 15 for Olympiacos and 4 for the Moroccan national team. Erling Haaland completes the top three, scoring 17 goals, including 11 for Norway and 6 for Manchester City.

Cristiano Ronaldo is 8th on the list with 14 goals, while Lionel Messi shares the 51st spot with 8 goals.

In total, 61 players with at least 8 goals made the list.

Idman.biz