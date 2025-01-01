2 January 2025
EN

Berdyev and Santos climb rankings, Gurbanov holds position

Football
News
1 January 2025 17:36
28
Berdyev and Santos climb rankings, Gurbanov holds position

The first rankings of the world's best football coaches for 2025 have been revealed, listing the planet's top 500 tacticians.

Idman.biz reports that Gurban Gurbanov remains the sole Azerbaijani coach on the list.

The 52-year-old Qarabag manager retained his 160th spot globally with 1,646 points.

Russian coach Kurban Berdyev, who leads Turan Tovuz, advanced two places to rank 56th worldwide with 1,796 points.

Meanwhile, Fernando Santos, the Portuguese manager of the Azerbaijani national team, climbed one spot to 184th with 1,624 points.

The leaderboard is headed by Pep Guardiola of Manchester City, who boasts 2,150 points.

Idman.biz

Related news

Former Neftchi coach Adrian Mutu takes over at Petrolul
1 January 19:11
Football

Former Neftchi coach Adrian Mutu takes over at Petrolul

The 45-year-old coach has signed a contract with Petrolul until the end of the 2025/2026 season
Qarabag surpass Athletic Bilbao and Real Betis in UEFA rankings
1 January 18:21
Football

Qarabag surpass Athletic Bilbao and Real Betis in UEFA rankings

Nine Azerbaijani clubs made the list based on their performances in European competitions from 2015 to 2024
Top performers shine in Azerbaijan Premier League's one-on-one battles
1 January 17:55
Football

Top performers shine in Azerbaijan Premier League's one-on-one battles

Idman.biz analyzed the statistics of the first 18 rounds to shed light on this aspect
Symbolic XI of retired stars from last year
1 January 17:00
Football

Symbolic XI of retired stars from last year

The lineup was compiled by Transfermarkt and includes the following players
Dortmund tops attendance list shared with Mahir Emreli’s Nürnberg
1 January 16:25
Football

Dortmund tops attendance list shared with Mahir Emreli’s Nürnberg

The list of Bundesliga and 2. Bundesliga clubs with the highest average home game attendance this season has been revealed
Lewandowski posts heartfelt New Year message with family photo
1 January 16:03
Football

Lewandowski posts heartfelt New Year message with family photo

The 36-year-old footballer posted a photo with his family along with his message

Most read

The dispatcher of the crashed plane was a former football player
30 December 2024 13:38
Football

The dispatcher of the crashed plane was a former football player

He learned about the "carpet" plan 5 minutes after the plane was shot down
The most expensive footballers in the world - LIST
30 December 2024 16:22
Football

The most expensive footballers in the world - LIST

The list of the most expensive football players in the world has been announced
Liverpool extend unbeaten streak to 23 matches
30 December 2024 09:30
World football

Liverpool extend unbeaten streak to 23 matches

The Merseyside club secured a dominant 5-0 victory against West Ham in Round 19 of the Premier League
Mahir Emreli's place in Bundesliga II - PRICE
30 December 2024 18:32
Football

Mahir Emreli's place in Bundesliga II - PRICE

A year ago, the value of the 27-year-old football player was 1.2 million euros