Berdyev and Santos climb rankings, Gurbanov holds position

The first rankings of the world's best football coaches for 2025 have been revealed, listing the planet's top 500 tacticians.

Idman.biz reports that Gurban Gurbanov remains the sole Azerbaijani coach on the list.

The 52-year-old Qarabag manager retained his 160th spot globally with 1,646 points.

Russian coach Kurban Berdyev, who leads Turan Tovuz, advanced two places to rank 56th worldwide with 1,796 points.

Meanwhile, Fernando Santos, the Portuguese manager of the Azerbaijani national team, climbed one spot to 184th with 1,624 points.

The leaderboard is headed by Pep Guardiola of Manchester City, who boasts 2,150 points.

