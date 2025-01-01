The list of Bundesliga and 2. Bundesliga clubs with the highest average home game attendance this season has been revealed.

Kicker reports that Azerbaijani forward Mahir Emreli's club, Nürnberg, ranks 15th, attracting an average of 35,762 fans per game. Despite playing eight home matches, the 50,000-capacity Max-Morlock-Stadion has only sold out once, Idman.biz reports.

Leading the list is Borussia Dortmund with an impressive average of 81,365 spectators. Bayern Munich follows in second place with 75,000, both clubs achieving sellouts for all their home games this season.

Notably, Schalke, a 2. Bundesliga club, ranks third with an average attendance of 61,187.

Idman.biz