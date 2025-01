Polish national team player and Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski shared a New Year's greeting on his social media account.

Idman.biz reports that the 36-year-old footballer posted a photo with his family along with his message:

"With gratitude for the past year and excitement for what’s to come...

Wishing everyone a joyful and successful 2025!

Let’s appreciate this!"

The Polish forward is currently the top scorer in LaLiga this season with 16 goals.

