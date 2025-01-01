Century’s Record Holder: Outshining Messi and Ronaldo

Aymen Hussein has set a new benchmark in international football, leaving even Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in awe.

The IFFHS has revealed the longest goal-scoring streaks in national team matches in the 21st century, Idman.biz reports.

Only 12 players made the list, each scoring in at least seven consecutive games.

Topping the chart is Iraq’s Aymen Hussein, who scored in 10 consecutive matches in 2024, a feat unmatched this century.

Close behind, with goals in eight straight matches, are Edin Dzeko (Bosnia and Herzegovina), Mohamed Salah (Egypt), Lionel Messi (Argentina), and Aleksandar Mitrović (Serbia).

Seven-game streaks include Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal), Robert Lewandowski (Poland), Jan Koller (Czech Republic), Riyad Mahrez (Algeria), Darwin Núñez (Uruguay), Erling Haaland (Norway), and Mohammed Al-Sahlawi (Saudi Arabia).

Notably, Aymen’s streak ended in November after failing to score in two matches, following his last goals in October.

