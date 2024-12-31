Those who add holidays to their birthdays

At a time when everyone in Azerbaijan celebrates the New Year and the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis, there are also those who celebrate their birthdays three times.

Idman.biz brings to your attention the names of footballers whose birthdays are on the last day of 2024 and the first day of 2025 in the clubs of the National Premier League.

Shakir Seyidov is the only player in the Premier League who celebrated his birthday on the last day of 2024. The Sabah player turned 24 on December 31.

4 players will receive birthday greetings as they enter the new year. On January 1, Rufat Abbasov (Shamakhi) celebrates his 20th birthday, Turan Velizade (Araz-Nakhchivan) celebrates his 24th birthday, Issa Jibrila (Zire) celebrates his 29th birthday, and Rashad Azizli (Sumgait) celebrates his 31st birthday.

Vugar Mammadov,

Idman.biz