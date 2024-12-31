1 January 2025
EN

Those who add holidays to their birthdays

Football
News
31 December 2024 18:37
26
Those who add holidays to their birthdays

At a time when everyone in Azerbaijan celebrates the New Year and the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis, there are also those who celebrate their birthdays three times.

Idman.biz brings to your attention the names of footballers whose birthdays are on the last day of 2024 and the first day of 2025 in the clubs of the National Premier League.

Shakir Seyidov is the only player in the Premier League who celebrated his birthday on the last day of 2024. The Sabah player turned 24 on December 31.

4 players will receive birthday greetings as they enter the new year. On January 1, Rufat Abbasov (Shamakhi) celebrates his 20th birthday, Turan Velizade (Araz-Nakhchivan) celebrates his 24th birthday, Issa Jibrila (Zire) celebrates his 29th birthday, and Rashad Azizli (Sumgait) celebrates his 31st birthday.

Vugar Mammadov,
Idman.biz

Related news

3rd offer from Sevilla to Qarabag: Higher amount
31 December 2024 19:11
Football

3rd offer from Sevilla to Qarabag: Higher amount

Seville is trying to transfer Qarabag forward Juninho
Only one defeat in 51 matches during the year
31 December 2024 18:12
Football

Only one defeat in 51 matches during the year

Arne Slot, the head coach of Liverpool, who previously coached Feyenoord, had a great year
Eldaniz Azizli: “Wrestling is a gamble; I don’t want my children involved in this process” - Interview
31 December 2024 16:29
Football

Eldaniz Azizli: “Wrestling is a gamble; I don’t want my children involved in this process” - Interview

Interview with Eldaniz Azizli (55 kg), Greco-Roman wrestler for the Azerbaijani national team, conducted by Idman.biz
Juninho expects a concession from Qarabag: Preparing to leave his family
31 December 2024 14:25
Football

Juninho expects a concession from Qarabag: Preparing to leave his family

Whether Olavio Juninho's transfer to Seville will take place will be determined in the first week of 2025
What is missing part in Neftchi?
31 December 2024 13:48
Football

What is missing part in Neftchi?

2024 is in its final hours and is about to give way to 2025, which is considered the Year of the Snake in the Eastern calendar
Kapaz and Turan Tovuz: opposite ends of player utilization
31 December 2024 10:12
Football

Kapaz and Turan Tovuz: opposite ends of player utilization

The first half of the Misli Premier League season has revealed the teams that utilized the most and least players

Most read

Lionel Messi unveils GOAT 10: Limited-edition wine collection celebrating his legendary career
29 December 2024 09:56
Football

Lionel Messi unveils GOAT 10: Limited-edition wine collection celebrating his legendary career

Priced at €60 (£50) per bottle, the wines are available exclusively on the MM Winemaker website
Pelé: The King of Football, Two Years After His Passing
29 December 2024 14:28
Football

Pelé: The King of Football, Two Years After His Passing

Pelé, often regarded as the greatest football player to ever grace the game, inspires and captivates millions worldwide, even two years after his passing
Naoya Inoue named World's top boxer in latest ranking
29 December 2024 12:33
Boxing

Naoya Inoue named World's top boxer in latest ranking

BoxRec has published its ranking of the top boxers, regardless of weight class
Miro Varvodić: "Qarabag can sometimes defeat big clubs, but we must be realistic" - Interview
29 December 2024 16:43
Football

Miro Varvodić: "Qarabag can sometimes defeat big clubs, but we must be realistic" - Interview

The Croatian spoke about his former team