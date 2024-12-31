Juninho expects a concession from Qarabag: Preparing to leave his family

Whether Olavio Juninho's transfer to Seville will take place will be determined in the first week of 2025.

Idman.biz reports with reference to Sportinfo.az that the Spanish giant has high hopes to tear the Brazilian striker from Qarabag.

Spaniard himself is trying to leave Azerbaijan.

In a conversation with his teammates, the South American said that he has agreed on his personal contractual obligations with the La Liga representative and that he expects the management of Qarabag to make concessions to both him and the other party in the financial terms of the transfer.

Idman.biz