31 December 2024
EN

What is missing part in Neftchi?

Football
News
31 December 2024 13:48
13
What is missing part in Neftchi?

2024 is in its final hours and is about to give way to 2025, which is considered the Year of the Snake in the Eastern calendar.

For some players who appeared in the first half of the season in the National Premier League, snake is considered native, Idman.biz reports.

We are talking about those born in the years associated with this animal. Among those who appeared in the first 18 rounds, there are 21 such players.

19 of these snakes were born in 2001, and 2 in 1989. Richard Almeida (Qarabag) and Christian da Silva (Turan Tovuz), the oldest players who appeared in the current season, will meet the snake for the 4th time in the year when they will celebrate their 36th birthday. Of course, if we also count the year of their birth.

9 out of 10 clubs of the Premier League wore the jerseys of those born in the year of the year. The only exception is Neftchi, whose snake is missing.

Turan Tovuz has more than anyone else - 4 such players. There are 3 in Qarabag and Sumgait, Snake in Araz-Nakhchivan. In each of the other 5 clubs, 2 players were born in these years.

Among the head coaches there is also a specialist who will welcome his year. This is Vagif Javadov, the young coach of Sumgait. Richard and Christian's peer will welcome his first new year as head coach of the Premier League club.

Those born in the Year of the Snake and appearing in the current season:
Qarabag: Emmanuel Addai, Richard Almeida, Toral Bayramov
Araz-Nakhchivan: Turan Velizade
Turan Tovuz: Alex Souza, Ismail Zulfugarli, Christian da Silva, Sergey Samok
Zire: Jeyhun Nuriyev, Ildar Alekperov
Sabah: Abdulakh Khaibulayev, Negosh Kupisovich
Sumgait: Sabuhi Abdullazade, Tresor Mossi, Ugur Jahangirov
Shamakhi: Elshad Taghiyev, Ramin Ahmadov
Kepaz: Keverton Marcolino, Victor Braga
Sabail: Nihad Guliyev, Rufat Abdullazade

Idman.biz

Related news

Juninho expects a concession from Qarabag: Preparing to leave his family
14:25
Football

Juninho expects a concession from Qarabag: Preparing to leave his family

Whether Olavio Juninho's transfer to Seville will take place will be determined in the first week of 2025
Kapaz and Turan Tovuz: opposite ends of player utilization
10:12
Football

Kapaz and Turan Tovuz: opposite ends of player utilization

The first half of the Misli Premier League season has revealed the teams that utilized the most and least players
Real Betis eye loan deal for Barcelona striker Pau Victor
09:42
Football

Real Betis eye loan deal for Barcelona striker Pau Victor

Real Betis have shown interest in the 23-year-old striker and is considering signing him on loan
Mahir Emreli's place in Bundesliga II - PRICE
30 December 18:32
Football

Mahir Emreli's place in Bundesliga II - PRICE

A year ago, the value of the 27-year-old football player was 1.2 million euros
The most expensive footballers in the world - LIST
30 December 16:22
Football

The most expensive footballers in the world - LIST

The list of the most expensive football players in the world has been announced
Conte reached 500
30 December 13:52
Football

Conte reached 500

The coach of Napoli reached this number in the meeting with Venice

Most read

Lionel Messi unveils GOAT 10: Limited-edition wine collection celebrating his legendary career
29 December 09:56
Football

Lionel Messi unveils GOAT 10: Limited-edition wine collection celebrating his legendary career

Priced at €60 (£50) per bottle, the wines are available exclusively on the MM Winemaker website
Liverpool leads Premier League title race, Arsenal and Chelsea’s chances revealed
28 December 17:42
Football

Liverpool leads Premier League title race, Arsenal and Chelsea’s chances revealed

The favorites for the English Premier League title have been revealed
Pelé: The King of Football, Two Years After His Passing
29 December 14:28
Football

Pelé: The King of Football, Two Years After His Passing

Pelé, often regarded as the greatest football player to ever grace the game, inspires and captivates millions worldwide, even two years after his passing
Qarabag official: "Negotiations with Sevilla are ongoing, Juninho interested in the move"
28 December 18:11
Football

Qarabag official: "Negotiations with Sevilla are ongoing, Juninho interested in the move"

The official stated that the talks have not yet concluded