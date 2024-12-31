What is missing part in Neftchi?

2024 is in its final hours and is about to give way to 2025, which is considered the Year of the Snake in the Eastern calendar.

For some players who appeared in the first half of the season in the National Premier League, snake is considered native, Idman.biz reports.

We are talking about those born in the years associated with this animal. Among those who appeared in the first 18 rounds, there are 21 such players.

19 of these snakes were born in 2001, and 2 in 1989. Richard Almeida (Qarabag) and Christian da Silva (Turan Tovuz), the oldest players who appeared in the current season, will meet the snake for the 4th time in the year when they will celebrate their 36th birthday. Of course, if we also count the year of their birth.

9 out of 10 clubs of the Premier League wore the jerseys of those born in the year of the year. The only exception is Neftchi, whose snake is missing.

Turan Tovuz has more than anyone else - 4 such players. There are 3 in Qarabag and Sumgait, Snake in Araz-Nakhchivan. In each of the other 5 clubs, 2 players were born in these years.

Among the head coaches there is also a specialist who will welcome his year. This is Vagif Javadov, the young coach of Sumgait. Richard and Christian's peer will welcome his first new year as head coach of the Premier League club.

Those born in the Year of the Snake and appearing in the current season:

Qarabag: Emmanuel Addai, Richard Almeida, Toral Bayramov

Araz-Nakhchivan: Turan Velizade

Turan Tovuz: Alex Souza, Ismail Zulfugarli, Christian da Silva, Sergey Samok

Zire: Jeyhun Nuriyev, Ildar Alekperov

Sabah: Abdulakh Khaibulayev, Negosh Kupisovich

Sumgait: Sabuhi Abdullazade, Tresor Mossi, Ugur Jahangirov

Shamakhi: Elshad Taghiyev, Ramin Ahmadov

Kepaz: Keverton Marcolino, Victor Braga

Sabail: Nihad Guliyev, Rufat Abdullazade

Idman.biz