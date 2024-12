Barcelona's forward, Pau Victor, who has been facing registration issues with the club, might continue his career at another LaLiga team.

Idman.biz reports that Real Betis have shown interest in the 23-year-old striker and is considering signing him on loan. Pau Victor's current contract with Barcelona runs until June 2029.

Notably, the forward has scored 2 goals in 13 LaLiga matches this season.

