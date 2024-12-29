Neftchi may sign Nigerian forward Oto John

Neftchi are looking to strengthen its squad with a Nigerian forward.

Idman.biz, citing Sportal.az, reports that the White Blacks are planning to sign Oto John, the striker from Turan-Tovuz.

The capital club has inquired about possibly transferring the Nigerian player during the winter transfer window.

In fact, Neftchi had wanted to bring this forward into their ranks since the start of the season. John is also planning to move to one of the capital's teams. The 26-year-old forward's contract with Turan-Tovuz runs until June 30, 2025.

He joined Turan-Tovuz on July 1, 2023, from the Kosovo club Dukagini. Before that, Oto played for clubs including Lion (Nigeria), Skenderbeu (Albania), Trepca, and Priština (both in Kosovo).

Idman.biz