29 December 2024
Former Russian national team player eyes Azerbaijan move

29 December 2024 14:41
27
Kirill Panchenko, who recently parted ways with Russia's Khimki club, may continue his football career in Azerbaijan.

This possibility was revealed by his father, Viktor Panchenko, Idman.biz reports.

The 35-year-old striker is reportedly considering offers from several countries, including Azerbaijan. "We are currently in talks with other clubs, but this remains a New Year's secret," Viktor stated. "A move to nearby countries like Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, or Uzbekistan is on the table. There are other options too, but we need to carefully consider and discuss them with Kirill."

Throughout his career, Kirill Panchenko has played for several clubs, including Dynamo (Stavropol), Nizhny Novgorod, Mordovia, Tom, CSKA, Dynamo (Moscow), Tambov, and Arsenal. He also made one appearance for the Russian national team.

Idman.biz

