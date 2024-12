Real Madrid's 2025 transfer plans have been revealed.

The Spanish giants do not intend to sign any players during the winter transfer window, Idman.biz reports.

Instead, they are focusing on securing Trent Alexander-Arnold and Alphonso Davies. Both full-backs are set to become free agents next summer, aligning with Real Madrid's strategy to add them to the squad without transfer fees.

Currently, Davies plays for Bayern Munich, while Alexander-Arnold represents Liverpool.

Idman.biz