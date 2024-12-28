Qarabag and Neftchi eye on Sumgayit defender

Qarabag are keen on Sumgayit defender Elvin Badalov.

According to a report from Sport24.az, Neftchi are also considering bringing Elvin into their ranks, Idman.biz reports.

At first glance, Qarabag appear to have the upper hand in this matter. In fact, the player himself is open to joining Gurban Gurbanov's team. However, for the White Blacks, the transfer of the 29-year-old defender is not considered a priority. Everything depends on the limit issue.

If the Executive Committee removes the limit in the Premier League, Qarabag will invite a foreign defender to replace Badalov. If the limit remains, Gurbanov will invite Elvin to his team based on his local status.

The head coach of the capital club, Samir Abasov, however, wants to see Badalov in his squad, regardless of the limit.

Badalov’s contract with Sumgayit will expire in June 2025.

Idman.biz