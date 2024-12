Azerbaijan national team player Toral Bayramov may continue his career in Turkiye.

Idman.biz, citing Turkish media, reports that the 23-year-old left-back of Qarabag has caught the attention of Turkish Super Lig club Trabzonspor.

The team is interested in adding the versatile player to their squad. Bayramov, who can play as both a right-back and a midfielder, has a contract with Qarabag that runs until the summer of 2026.

Bayramov has previously been a target for Galatasaray as well.

Idman.biz